SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $285.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

