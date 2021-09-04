Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $429.35 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

