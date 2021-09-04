Burney Co. Has $921,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

