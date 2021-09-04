Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,756 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

