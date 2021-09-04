Payden & Rygel Takes $20.14 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

