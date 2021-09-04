Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $193.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.