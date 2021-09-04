Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

