IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

