WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

