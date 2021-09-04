Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after acquiring an additional 136,469 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

