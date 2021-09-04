Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

NYSE PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.