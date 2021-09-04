Swiss National Bank Has $77.53 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 425,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Akamai Technologies worth $77,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

