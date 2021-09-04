Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $167,332,326 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

