Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Decreased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98.

