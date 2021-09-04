Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

