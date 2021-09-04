Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $181.29

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ADI opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

