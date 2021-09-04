Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $166.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.