Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $650,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

