Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,641.56

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,641.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,554.25 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,513.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

