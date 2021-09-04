Electra Protocol (XEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.34 Million

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $31,609.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00805495 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,877,413,524 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.