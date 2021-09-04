DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.71 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $39,226.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $745.40 or 0.01483094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00285184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,135 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

