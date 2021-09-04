KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR opened at $17.53 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

