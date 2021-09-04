Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

