Bogart Wealth LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $102,632,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

