WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.