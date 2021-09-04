Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 1.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

