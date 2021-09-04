Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,895.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,423.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.