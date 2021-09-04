Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 271,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000.

DWX stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

