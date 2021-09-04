Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $244.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

