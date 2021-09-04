Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SBR stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

