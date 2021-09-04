CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of COR opened at $154.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

