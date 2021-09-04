Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

