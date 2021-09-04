TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.47. TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

