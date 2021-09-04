Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 733.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

