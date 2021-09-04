The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.86.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average is $400.18.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

