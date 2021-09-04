TheStreet Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.