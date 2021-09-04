Michel Detheux Sells 8,684 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.
ITOS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.