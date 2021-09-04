Michel Detheux Sells 8,684 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

ITOS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.