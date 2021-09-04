Total Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

