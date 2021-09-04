Total Investment Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $212.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

