Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $236,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.