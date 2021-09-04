JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,868,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,763,000 after acquiring an additional 649,906 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

