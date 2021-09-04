Payden & Rygel Has $24.88 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.52. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.