Payden & Rygel Has $22.14 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

