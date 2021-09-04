Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.