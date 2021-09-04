Bessemer Group Inc. Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GVI opened at $115.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.