Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,446,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

