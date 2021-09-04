Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $2.48 million and $39,105.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00807564 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,793,112 coins and its circulating supply is 21,506,668 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

