Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.50 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $2,036.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,183.04 or 0.99774199 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,667,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

