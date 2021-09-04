Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $457,074.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00807564 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

