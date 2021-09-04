Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.